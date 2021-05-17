Jim Wells County authorities detain 23 migrants at apparent human smuggling house

Authorities said at least 20 migrants were able to get away from authorities.

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — Jim Wells County authorities and Border Patrol agents caught 23 migrants in the country illegally, and believe at least 20 got away, when authorities went to a house near Palito Blanco after getting tips of a human smuggling operation.

Authorities went to the home Sunday, May 16 and noticed several people in the backyard. When authorities announced their presence, several people ran into the brush. 23 migrants were detained, and authorities say about 20 got away.

Officials also say they found two stolen trucks on the property that were used in a human smuggling operation.

The property owner, Adrian Cadena, was arrested and taken to the Jim Wells County Jail where he was booked on human smuggling and theft charges.

If you or anyone has information on any illegal activity in the Jim Wells County area, call authorities at (361-668-0341).

