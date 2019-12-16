ALICE, Texas — The Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office is hoping to reunite a lost black bull with its owner before it gets auctioned off in January.

Last Friday, the Sheriff's Office's Animal Control Department were called to FM 625 where the black bull had been found loose. It was picked up and taken to the Gulf Coast Livestock Auction at 3015 S. Highway 281 Business in Alice, Texas.

The Sheriff's Office took to social media on Monday to get the word out that the bull will be on hold until Jan. 7, 2020, when it will be sold at auction. They're hoping to find the bull's owner before then.

The bull weighs about 1,400 pounds and has no brands, tags or markings of any sort. If you have any information regarding the bull's owners, contact the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office at 361-668-0341.

