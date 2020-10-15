Jim Wells County bars given the go ahead by TABC to reopen at 50-percent capacity

Jim Wells County Judge Juan Rodriguez, Jr. requested to opt-in to the provision of Governor Greg Abbott's recent executive order allowing for bars to reopen at 50-percent capacity provided they comply with health protocols issued by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Bars that choose to open are not required to get pre-approval prior to opening but must meet all of the specified requirements at the time of opening. Bar owners are encouraged to contact TABC and their local bar and restaurant association for additional guidance and suggestions on how best to implement the changes needed to operate safely.