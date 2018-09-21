Jim Wells County(KIII News) — With South Texas farms and fields still soggy after recent rains, some are taking advantage of the soft terrain by mudding.

Mudding -- driving a truck or other vehicle through soft, muddy terrain -- is actually a competition in some parts of Texas, but in Jim Wells County it's illegal. Authorities said it damages property, fields and county roadways, and Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno said he's cracking down on it.

"We want to let the people know this is a violation," Bueno said. "This is a criminal mischief. This is also destruction of property to the county, as well as to the property owners."

The Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office posted a message on Facebook saying they have received numerous calls and complaints in the last few days -- big trucks leaving large burrows and holes that, once dried, can cause damage to tractors and other vehicles. The culprits have also knocked down fences, costing upward of $10,000 in repairs.

So what happens if you are caught mudding in Jim Wells County? Sheriff Bueno said a towing company will take the vehicle to an impound lot, and you will have to pay to get it out. On top of that, charges will be filed.

