JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were taken to the hospital Friday morning following a crash at Highway 624 and County Road 305 in Jim Wells County.
According to the Department of Public Safety, a Chevy pick up truck was traveling north on the county road and failed to yield at a stop sign. A Dodge Journey, who had the right of way, struck the Chevy.
HALO-Flight took the driver of the Dodge to Christus Spohn Shoreline. A passenger from the Chevy was also taken to the hospital.
DPS says no one was seriously hurt, but the driver of the Chevy will most likely face a citation for failure to control speed.
