JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — Jim Wells County deputies responded to a disturbance Monday morning on County Road 114.

During the investigation, deputies made contact with Cyrus Bruce Talamantes. Talamantes was found to be in possession of 111 Xanax bars, a scale, and several plastic baggies.

KIII

Talamantes was arrested and charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. He was transported to the Jim Wells County Jail where he was booked and incarcerated.

