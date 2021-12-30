Deputies find 85 pounds of meth during traffic stop near Alice

The driver, who has not been identified, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — Around 85 pounds of methamphetamine was taken off the streets after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust near Alice on Wednesday.

Deputies with the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office Criminal Interdiction Division pulled over a car on Highway 281, south of Alice, and had reason to believe the driver was involved in criminal activity after speaking with him, officials said.

The deputy got consent from the driver to search the vehicle and noticed an area on the vehicle that did not look normal.

Approximately 85 pounds of crystal meth was found concealed in the vehicle.

The driver, who has not been identified, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. The narcotics were turned over to federal authorities, officials said.

