Several kilos of drugs seized in traffic stop in Jim Wells County

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — Several kilograms of drugs are off the streets after Jim Wells County interdiction officers discovered several packages hidden in a car during a traffic stop.

Jim Wells County authorities pulled over a red Pontiac on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 1 and became suspicious of the driver after speaking with him.

Officers asked for consent to search the vehicle and found 15 packages of drugs hidden in rear quarter panels of the car. The car was taken to a law enforcement garage for the packages to be removed.

13 of the packages contained methamphetamine and 2 of the packages contained heroin, authorities said. In all, 13 kilos of methamphetamine and 2 kilos of heroin were seized.

The driver of the car, Miguel Alducin from Reynosa, Mexico, was taken into custody and charged with 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance.

