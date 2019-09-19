ALICE, Texas — In the past, Jim Wells County had to cut their employees' pay and benefits because of the economy. Now that things are turning around, there's word of a possible pay increase.

Every Jim Wells County employee that 3News spoke with Thursday was excited about the prospect of seeing a pay raise. They have not seen one in years.

Deputy Ramon De La Garza Jr. is a 16-year veteran of the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department. He works along Highway 281, one of the roads that drug and immigrant smugglers use frequently.

"We come across narcotics, illegal aliens, weapons, so it can be very dangerous," De La Garza said.

De La Garza is a hardworking county employee looking forward to a proposed three-percent pay increase.

County Commissioners are set to pass the pay increase Sept. 30.

"So with this raise it honestly feels good to get our patrol deputies starting at $38,000. It just makes us more competitive in this area," De La Garza said.

Sheriff Danny Bueno is excited over the prospect of being able to give his employees a raise, especially to those officers just starting out their careers.

"Probably put it closer to $40,000. It is an excellent pay scale for them. I'm sure we will attract more individuals. We do have some openings. You probably have seen some of our billboards that say come join our team because we have an excellent team," Bueno said.

County Commissioner Ventura Garcia told 3News that employees have not had a raise in 10 years. Garcia pointed out that pay and benefits were cut a few years ago after the decline in the oil industry struck the area.

"The economy is starting to improve, but like I tell everybody, that we're not there yet. We managed to give you back your five-percent but that basically might be another 10 years before we do anything else," Garcia said.

According to De La Garza, he feels his department will be able to keep officers around now that the pay is being increased. De La Garza likes to see officers showing up to back him up who have experience and are well trained to deal with the situation at hand.

