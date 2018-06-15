Officials with Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity are currently accepting applications for deserving families in need of a place to call their own.

According to the Alice Echo News Journal, so far 15 families have benefited from the non-profit helping to build a their very own home along with a special group of volunteers. The organization of course rewards brand new home to families who may not otherwise afford housing.

Applications are currently open until the end of next month, and can be picked up at the Alice Chamber of Commerce.

