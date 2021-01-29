Jim Wells County set to host a second COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Jan. 30 at 8 a.m.

1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for those who qualify as either 1A or 1B.

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — In Jim Wells County, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice is getting ready for their second COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The state named the hospital as one of it's newest hubs to give patients living in rural areas the vaccine.

The clinic is Saturday, Jan. 30, at the Jim Wells County fairgrounds beginning at 8 a.m.

3001 S Johnson St, Alice, TX 78332

