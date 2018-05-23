The Jim Wells County Jail had a unique visitor on Election Day Tuesday -- an inspector from State Jail Standards.

The inspector arrived Tuesday morning and toured the building for eight hours.

The first county jail was built back in 1912. Parts of the jail are still standing from 1926 with several expansions and upgrades over the years.

Despite the building's age, it passed its inspection.

