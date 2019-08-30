JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — As September 1st quickly approaches, the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office, along with the Alice Police Department prepared for Texas House Bill 1399. The Bill, also known as the Krystal Jean Baker Act, requires individuals who have been arrested for certain felonies to undergo a cheek swab upon booking into jail.

Krystal, a 13-year-old from Texas City, was found dead under a bridge in Chamber County, back in 1996. While DNA was lifted from her clothing, officials weren't able to identify a suspect until 45-year-old Kevin Edison Smith was arrested in Louisiana, over a decade later. His DNA was put into a CODIS database, which then matched the sample from Krystal's clothing, consequently solving the case.

"I feel that this is a plus for the state of Texas and we'll be able to combine our efforts as well as the collection of this type of evidence," Sheriff Daniel Bueno said.

From there, the sample is sent to a nearby TXDPS Crime Lab and entered into the Combined DNA Index System, also known as CODIS.

Sheriff Bueno said DNA is a vital part of building a case against someone or even, solving cold cases.

"It's gonna help us find out and determine who these individuals are and have a database to be able to identify these individuals and some of the felony crimes that they have been involved in," he said.

The felonies he reffered to are charges such as capital murder, human trafficking, kidnapping, sexual abuse, aggravated assault, robbery or prostitution.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: