PREMONT, Texas — The Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office Criminal Interdiction Division conducted a traffic stop Thursday on U.S. Highway 281 north of Premont, Texas.

After a roadside interview, the driver gave the officer consent to search the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, it led officers to the location of a non-factory compartment built inside the car.

A K9 search was conducted, and the K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics. Officers located 18 bundles containing U.S. Currency of $55,990.00.

67-year-old Esteban Arredondo was taken to jail and charged with money laundering and unlawful use of criminal instrument.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: