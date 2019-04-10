CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man is behind bars after being arrested for an attempted break-in, in Alice. According to the Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Mathew Munoz was reportedly trying to break into a shed in the 1900th block of Mendez Street.

Sheriff Bueno said this isn’t Munoz’s first offense.

“We're putting it- piecing together and hopefully we'll get some more results but right now, what I think we do have is the individual who was committing most of the burglaries,” he said.

This doesn’t mean the Sheriff’s Office will halt patrols in the area. Bueno said they are constantly tracking how many deputies and officers are in the area.

“Of course we still focus on some more areas because there’s got to be some other people involved,” Bueno said.

The Sheriff said reports like home, vehicle or shed break-ins have been reported. People have had lawn equipment, and even guns go missing. Fortunately, some of the items have been recovered. Bueno said this is why it’s important to keep track of expensive items and document their serial numbers.

Still, the fight against burglaries and thefts in Racho Alegre hasn’t ended. Sheriff Bueno, along with District Attorney Carlos Garcia wants to educate the public on crimes.

“We want to have a dialogue with the community and find out what we can do to improve it,” the Sheriff said.

“I can tell you the community had a huge impact in that arrest,” D.A. Carlos Garcia said.

Garcia hopes to open up a better line of communication with Rancho Alegre residents as well as Alice. He said it’s especially helpful when neighbors work together in the wake of a crime, such as sharing security camera footage.

“As more and more of our residents are getting these things. It’s actually helping to solve a lot more crimes that otherwise would go unsolved,” Garcia said.

He also wants residents to be aware of how to react if someone falls victim to theft or burglary. He said it’s important that victims try and preserve the scene as much as possible.

“A burglar of a thief tries to do these crimes when there's the best possibility that no one's gonna catch them that no one's gonna see them,” he said.

Garcia added it’s important to lock doors and sheds, keep valuables out of plain sight and be diligent of the people in your neighborhood because some criminals monitor their victims before committing a crime.

The D.A. and Sheriff hope to host a community meeting within the next week.

“It takes a community to resolve some of the issues, working together makes a difference and we can do it,” Sheriff Bueno said.

Both men said to watch their Facebook pages for a place and time for the meeting.

