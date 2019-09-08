CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As a major hub in South Texas, Sheriff Daniel Bueno said they make a lot of traffic stops.

Most of the time, he said, they discover contraband inside of vehicles like drugs, weapons or cash.

Often times, officials would have to jack a car up on the side of the road to search under the car or contact a local auto shop to use their lift.

Now, the office has their own lift to use 24/7. Sheriff Bueno said the auto lift was purchased by using confiscated money; the lift cost around $7,000.

The lift can hold up to 14,000 pounds for investigators to look under and throughout a suspect vehicle.

"We have a lot of traffic that comes through our community so we are very prepared in the event that we do have a vehicle that needs to be identified and lifted and investigated," he said.

Sheriff Bueno thanked the several businesses who helped them lift cars by working overtime or at late hours. He added the auto lift is one of the many pieces of equipment the office has bought at no cost to taxpayers, in turn keeping their community a safer place.

