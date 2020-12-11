Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office remembers Sgt. Aubrey Harper

Sgt. Aubrey Harper passed away Wednesday evening. Sgt. Harper spent more than 37 years in law enforcement.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of Sgt. Aubrey Harper, who passed away Wednesday evening.

Sgt. Harper spent more than 37 years in law enforcement including patrol, narcotics, investigations, civil process and cattle and ranch theft cases.

Sgt. Harper started with the Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office in 1995 and spent more than half of his law enforcement career with the Jim Wells County sheriff’s office. Sgt. Harper also served in Nueces and Live Oak.

He was a graduate of Banquete High School in 1957, served in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged on August 28, 1965.

“He was known by many of the ranchers and cattle owners in Jim Wells as he served our community for almost three decades,” stated the Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office. “He loved his children and his wife Karen, and our deepest sympathies go out to his family. He will be truly missed by those who knew him.”