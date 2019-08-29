JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — The Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office is taking a page out of Nueces County's book and looking for new recruits in their own unique way -- a special billboard.

There are four billboards across Jim Wells County -- in Alice and Agua Dulce -- advertising job openings for jailers and administrators at the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office. According to Jim Wells County Sheriff Danny Bueno, the billboards will not cost the County anything. They are using forfeiture money from drug busts to pay for it.

"We're looking for men and women that want to join our law enforcement, want to join our team," Bueno said. "Whether it's to patrol, the traffic division, or dispatch, or jailers. So the doors are open. Applications are available. So make an effort. If you want a career in law enforcement, Jim Wells County has a career."

For more information, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: