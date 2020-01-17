ALICE, Texas — You may have seen a big, white truck with veteran logos all over it today, in Alice. It was a part of the Veterans Suicide Awareness Fair, an event aimed at helping our heroes with their overall well-being.

The two-day event took place at the First United Methodist Church in Alice. Various organizations like the V.A. and Veterans Center provided information and resources.

"A lot of veterans don't know what resources are out there for them and most of them are very prideful they don't wanna go ask for the help, so what we try to do is just get everybody in the same building so they can come visit and find out all the resources that are available to them," David Salinas, the Jim Wells County Veteran Services Officer said.

A U.S.M.C. veteran himself, Salinas said sometimes it's also helpful for veterans to be around each other to trade stories and advice.

Veterans can find support at the V.A. online.