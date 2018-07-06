Tejano superstar Jimmy Gonzalez, frontman of El Grupo Mazz, passed away Wednesday morning at a San Antonio hospital. He was 67.

Gonzalez was a six-time Latin Grammy winner, and Kiii-TV anchor Rudy Trevino spoke with a couple of the people who worked closely with him.

"Estoy muy agradecio de la vida rudy," the voice of Gonzalez said.

The only thing Gonzalez loved more than life himself was his family and his music.

In a recent interview, Gonzalez shared his love of both.

"Sometimes I sit home and say wow, has this happened to me? Since 78 and everywhere, where we've been, we've been to every state we would be with jazz. And then God gives me another break with this mess with my kids," the voice of Gonzalez said.

"It's a tremendous loss for the entire Tejano music community as well as Latin music in general. jimmy was truly an icon of Tejano music," said Freddie Martinez Jr, record owner.

Martinez calls Gonzalez a member of the family and an industry leader that will leave an indelible mark in the Tejano music industry.

Outside Freddie Records, Jimmy Gonzalez has a star along with other industry legends, which is an honor he earned because of his contributions to the industry.

"Jimmy had an incredible impact. Everyone in the music industry knows of his artistry, knows that Jimmy Gonzalez was a perfectionist in the studio," Martinez said.

"The last time we took a count it was 63 songs that I wrote for them," composer Beto Ramon said.

Ramon wrote many of the band's hit songs.

"Jimmy was very romantic and passionate and so was I as a writer, so we made a good team together," Ramon said.

Ramon has written songs for many artists, but for Gonzalez Ramon a special place in his heart because of his love of music.

"It was such a joy to see him perform my songs because he was, I've written songs for over 40 artists, but he was the one that kept the same feeling of when I wrote the songs," Ramon said.

"Being in the studio, he loved that more than anything. and it was his, his, platform to create the music that he felt he could deliver and contribute to his fans and leave a lasting impact in the Tejano music community," Martinez said.

In one of Gonzalez' final interviews with Kiii-TV, he shared how proud he was of having his children perform alongside him -- something they'd wanted to do since they were kids.

"My kids were babies. Daddy, I want to play with you someday. And Aqui Estan you know with me the daddy and the child. And here with are with me these guys are unbelievable like I said I'm blessed with them. And I hope we last forever you know. And that's how it is, forever Mazz," the voice of Gonzalez said.

If you want to pay your respects to Jimmy Gonzalez, there will be a memorial next week starting Monday in Brownsville at the Brownsville Event Center.

