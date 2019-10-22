CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jimmy John's has confirmed on social media that they have closed down all of their Corpus Christi locations.

Corpus Christi resident Alejandro Solis asked the company via Twitter if a photo he saw online of their store closed was a joke. Jimmy John's official Twitter account responded saying that all of their Corpus Christi locations have been closed.

3News reached out to Jimmy John's to confirm. They did not specify a reason for the closure.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: