Jose 'JJ' Falcon buried Monday

Family, friends and supporters said goodbye to the 18-year-old Driscoll 4-H member and Santa Gertrudis graduate.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jose “JJ” Falcon, the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show champion who died of cancer Aug. 27, was buried this morning.



The 18-year-old Santa Gertrudis High School graduate became well known after the Coastal Bend learned of his fight in January.

The Driscoll 4-H member managed school work and medical treatments, all the while winning his division raising market goats.

He also participated in photography, homemaking, leather work and shop project in the NCJLS.

He also was an avid baseball player, whose cancer originally was misdiagnosed as a sports injury.

Falcon died Aug. 27 after a long battle with bone cancer that started in his leg and eventually spread to his lungs.

He was buried in Kingsville’s Chamberlain Cemetery.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!