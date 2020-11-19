JJ Watt has inspiring message for Banquete girls basketball team

JJ Watt responded when a member of the team's mother tweeted her thanks to his foundation, which helped buy their new uniforms.

BANQUETE, Texas — Houston Texans star JJ Watt had a message for the Banquete girls basketball team.

A mother of a member of the team posted a photo of the girls to Twitter to thank the JJ Watt Foundation for buying the brand new uniforms.

"Girls are looking great! Best wishes on your season! #DBWH" Watt said in a retweet of the photo. (Dream Big, Work Hard)

Best wishes on your season! #DBWH https://t.co/1XfXIXIakE — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 19, 2020

The Banquete girls basketball team is not the only Coastal Bend team that has received help from the JJ Watt Foundation this year.

Freer Junior High received more than $10 thousand for baseball & softball equipment & uniforms, according to the JJ Watt Foundation website.

Rockport-Fulton Middle School received a little more than $4 thousand for new baseball uniforms and equipment.

In 2020, the JJ Watt Foundation has donated almost $500 thousand dollars to schools across America.

