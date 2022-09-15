JK Northway Exposition Center to double as emergency training facility

The exposition center's restoration is about 98% complete, but will soon have capabilities as a regional emergency operation center and training facility.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The popular JK Northway Exposition Center in Kingsville, Texas is not only almost completely restored, but it will also double as an emergency operation center.

This is all thanks to a competitive grant awarded to the city by the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

The exposition center is known as an entertainment venue for concerts, rodeos, and livestock shows. However, it will have capabilities as a regional emergency operation center and training facility.

Earlier Thursday, Judge Rudy Madrid spoke with 3NEWS to tell us this will help not only the people of Kingsville, but everyone in the Coastal Bend.

"We followed the same models as FEMA domes. It might be a school cafeteria or gymnasium by daytime, where this will be an expo center by daytime -- but in the event of a natural disaster, it turns into a regional emergency operation center," Madrid said. "So we can safe haven not only Kleberg County but our surrounding neighbors. We're here to help them as well, so we're excited."

The restoration itself is about 98% complete.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.