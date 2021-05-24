Summer job fair for ages 16-24 happening at La Palmera Mall Tuesday

Organizers said to bring several copies of your resume to center court at La Palmera and be prepared to be hired on the spot.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Young people between 16 and 24 looking for summer jobs are invited to La Palmera mall Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. for a job fair.

The job fair, organized with Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend, will help applicants find a job from one of the more than 8,000 job openings currently in our area.

While jobs cover almost every field, there are some jobs more popular with young people than others.

"In retail, hospitality and leisure, another would be a number of hotels and tourist locations that will be on hand tomorrow; we have about 20 employers that will be there tomorrow," said Xena Mercado with Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Organizers said to also bring several copies of your resume to center court at La Palmera and be prepared to be hired on the spot.

For more information, you can visit Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

