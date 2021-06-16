Job growth expected in San Patricio County

A gathering was to learn about the latest projects planned for the area and those that are under construction such as the Steel Dynamics plant.

There is some huge news out of a San Patricio County concerning the possibility of thousands of new jobs heading to that area.

What we do know is that the San Patricio County Economic Development Corporation is working on the deal. Members of the Sinton Chamber of Commerce were given a rough outline at this meeting at the community center. This gathering was to learn about the latest projects planned for the area and those that are under construction such as the Steel Dynamics plant.

County Judge David Krebs tells 3 News that he understands a California company is looking to open up shop here and eventually employee 2,000 workers. But he says that’s all he knows right now.

We asked the Director of administration for the EDC about the super secret negotiations.

"Our Director Adam Gawarecki, he was called and we have a company who is on their second site tour of the county and so we cannot tell them no and he’s out touring the county with this company right now," Becky Gallagher, Director of Administration at the San Patricio County Economic Development Corporation said.

The EDC Director tells 3 News that he’s had a total of 43 inquiries from businesses looking to open up in the County. So far, 26 of those companies are working with the EDC now. And listen to this, 20 of those business leads came straight from the Governor’s office.

