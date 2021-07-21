x
American Bank Center hiring full, part time positions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With more events and concerts returning to the American Bank Center, the venue is also looking to hire.

The ABC is searching for both full and part time workers as they try to rebuild their staff to pre-pandemic levels.

Job opportunities list full time positions like a banquet manager and concessions supervisor.

Part time jobs include a custodial position, as well as parking attendant and bartenders. 

"Very exciting in fact we have a convention going on right now, a water garden series starting, two concerts coming a large concert coming in the fall," Lisa Manda with the ABC said. 

Click here for more job opportunities.

