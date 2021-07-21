American Bank Center hiring full, part time positions

The ABC is searching for workers as they try to rebuild their staff to pre-pandemic levels.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With more events and concerts returning to the American Bank Center, the venue is also looking to hire.

Job opportunities list full time positions like a banquet manager and concessions supervisor.

Part time jobs include a custodial position, as well as parking attendant and bartenders.