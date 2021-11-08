Driscoll Children’s Hospital calls on former healthcare workers to help with high patient volumes

DCH is calling on former nurses, respiratory therapists and radiologic technicians to consider applying.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from August 11 and discusses the latest uptick in breakthrough cases in Nueces County.

Hospital systems across the Coastal Bend are flooded with patients as Nueces County is leading Texas with the highest hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients.

Officials with Driscoll Children’s Hospital said they are also experiencing very high patient volumes, according to a news release.

DCH is calling on former nurses, respiratory therapists and radiologic technicians to consider applying. Applications can be found here. You can also call (361) 694-6407 for more information about clinical pool positions.

The hospitalization rate in Nueces County is higher than it was when Texas shutdown in 2020.

In a COVID update at City Council on Tuesday, Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said the need for resources at local hospitals is dire. She cited that this time last year, when we saw high amount of COVID patients in area hospitals, we had resources from the state. This time, no one has come to assist.

Rodriguez also said that 100 plus children each day are testing positive in Nueces County.

Driscoll Children’s Hospital is experiencing very high patient volumes. If you are a former nurse, respiratory therapist... Posted by Driscoll Children's Hospital on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

“I think we have around 16 children that are currently hospitalized and they're all age groups," Rodriguez said. "They're from 18 years of age all the way to months, just a few months old. They're not even one yet."

The number of children hospitalized is bigger than what's being reported in Austin -- a city three times larger than Corpus Christi.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the City of Austin reported 12 children hospitalized with COVID-19.

Rodriguez said with the surge we're seeing, every step to protect children must be taken and one way is for those who are old enough to get vaccinated.