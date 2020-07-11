'This is a moment of joy'| DC reacts to projected Biden victory with cheering, singing and champagne

When news broke that Joe Biden was the projected winner of the 2020 election, crowds began to gather outside the White House.

WASHINGTON — The mood around D.C. was one of jubilation and relief following the news that CBS News and the Associated Press had called the 2020 presidential race for Joe Biden Saturday afternoon.

Soon after the news broke, people began gathering near the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza to celebrate Biden and running mate Kamala Harris' victory following a contentious presidential election season.

Crowds cheered, danced, chanted and sang on Saturday. People who spoke with WUSA9 told us they were happy with the result, and eager to begin a new chapter.

"This is a moment of joy. It's a moment where we finally get to bring people together to care about each other again, to unite people, to love each other," said one man we spoke to.

Another man was seen popping champagne and handing out cups to passersby. Robbie, who did not give his last name, told WUSA9 he bought the champagne for Election Night 2016 and now he's finally drinking it.

"To a better country," Robbie said, "to getting back to who we were, and are."

These guys thought they’d be popping this bottle in 2016, but when Hillary Clinton lost, they saved it for 2020, hoping to see @JoeBiden take the win.



With @CBSNews calling it for Biden, they brought that bottle to #BlackLivesMatter Plaza to celebrate. @wusa9 #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/Di58EbP0Xw — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) November 7, 2020

The celebration was seen and heard across D.C. Saturday.

1:55pm - A Go-Go concert is happening at McPherson Square.



Thousands of people are here celebrating #ElectionResults2020 @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/J82ZeROaZY — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) November 7, 2020

While some people we spoke with described a sense of relief after days of uncertainty following election night, others made clear that there is still work to be done.

"We still have a long way to go, no president is perfect, but we definitely have a better opportunity in the next four years," said one woman.

Democrat Joe Biden has surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold to take the White House and become the 46th president of the United States.

The race was called by both CBS News and the Associated Press around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Americans turned out in record numbers to cast their votes. Results will now be certified over the next couple of weeks.

President Donald Trump’s campaign has already filed lawsuits in several battleground states, including Pennsylvania and Michigan.