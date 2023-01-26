Portion of Joe Fulton Corridor closed after 18-wheeler runs into ditch, knocks down power line

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All lanes of the Joe Fulton Corridor near Howard Energy are shut down after an 18-wheeler ran into a ditch and knocked a live power line down onto the roadway, according to Port of Corpus Christi officials on scene.
AEP is on scene and a wrecker is on its way to remove the truck from the area, officials said.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured, officials said.
This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for updates.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Conservative leader sues to remove Mark Gonzalez as Nueces County District Attorney
- TAMU-CC Family Nurse Practitioner program ranked No. 1 in the nation
- For visually impaired children, beeping eggs can help bring inclusiveness to Easter tradition
- Restoring the Ritz Theatre to its 1929 charm
- Jimmy Kimmel invites Jason Grosboll, aka 'Popcorn Guy', to Oscars
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.