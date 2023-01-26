Portion of Joe Fulton Corridor closed after 18-wheeler runs into ditch, knocks down power line

AEP is on scene and a wrecker is on its way to remove the truck from the area, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All lanes of the Joe Fulton Corridor near Howard Energy are shut down after an 18-wheeler ran into a ditch and knocked a live power line down onto the roadway, according to Port of Corpus Christi officials on scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured, officials said.

