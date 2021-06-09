x
Joe Gazin honored at Nueces County Commissioners Court

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A familiar face was honored at the Nueces County Commissioners Court Wednesday morning. Joe Gazin was on the agenda.

"I do believe in the mantra of my university; what starts here can change the world and you did change ours and you changed it for the better, so thank you my friend," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said. 

Canales and the rest of the county commissioners presented Gazin with a proclamation.

Nueces County Sheriff JC Hooper presented Gazin with the Nueces County Sheriff's "Office Medal of Commendation."

