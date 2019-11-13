CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Memorial High School was placed on a short precautionary lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to reports of a suspicious person in the area. It turned out to be a false alarm.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, there were reports that a man was seen running by the high school wearing a tactical vest. The school was placed on a precautionary lockdown as police began an investigation.

Corpus Christi police said the suspicious person turned out to be a jogger who was simply wearing a weighted vest used for exercise.

The precautionary lockdown was lifted soon after.

