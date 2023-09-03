John Glenn International Airport to host Runway 5K & Walk

The event will kick off at Sept. 16 at 9 a.m. as participants race along the runway at the north side of the airport.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The runway is about to become a raceway as John Glenn International Airport is set to host its fifth annual Runway 5K & Walk event on Sept. 16.

The event will kick off at 9 a.m. as participants race along the runway at the north side of the airport. Participants will receive a race medal, event t-shirt and swag bag, all while enjoying music, snacks and unique views.

The proceeds from the event are donated to Honor Flight Columbus, a nonprofit organization that provides senior veterans with a day in the nation’s capital to visit the memorials built in their honor.

The previous four races have raised more than $250,000 combined, and this year, the event is aiming to fund a full flight for veterans once again.

The fee to register is $50. To sign up for the event, click here.

Parking

Free race day parking will be at the Airside Business Park, located at 4510 Bridgeway Ave., directly across from the Airfield Maintenance Facility. Carpooling with your friends and family is encouraged.

Race Day Timeline

7:30 a.m. - Race day packet pickup will begin. There will be no race day registration

8:45 a.m. - Packet pickup closes and participants must be at the start line for a safety briefing

9:00 a.m. - The John Glenn International Runway 5K Run & Walk takes off! No late starts will be allowed

10:00 a.m. - Awards

10:30 a.m. - Race is finished, all participants, volunteers and staff must be off of the course

Restrictions

- Bags and backpacks will not be permitted on-site

- No pets are permitted on-site

- Only registered participants wearing bib numbers are allowed on the course. Non-registered spectators can greet participants at the finish line

Course Map