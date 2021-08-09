Man who murdered Corpus Christi convenience store worker Pablo Castro scheduled for execution Wednesday night

A request by John Henry Ramirez to have Pastor Dana Moore of Corpus Christi's Second Baptist Church lay his hands on him while he dies was denied.

The man who killed Corpus Christi convenience store worker Pablo Castro is set to be executed Wednesday night.

John Henry Ramirez, 31, was found guilty of stabbing Castro 29 times in an attack that happened while Castro was taking out the trash at the convenience store where he worked.

Ramirez also took $1.25 Castro has in his pocket.

Two women were with Ramirez that night. Angela Rodriguez is currently serving a 99-year prison sentence for murder and Christina Chaves is serving 25 years for aggravated robbery.

Ramirez was on the run for four years before being caught. He has been able to twice delay his execution, most recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic last Fall.

A request by Ramirez to have Pastor Dana Moore of Corpus Christi's Second Baptist Church lay his hands on him while he dies was denied.

Ramirez was scheduled for lethal injection Wednesday night in Huntsville.

