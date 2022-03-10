John Henry Ramirez, man who killed a Corpus Christi store clerk in 2004 will be executed Wednesday

It was back in March when the U.S. Supreme Court granted Ramirez's request for his pastor to place his hands on him and pray aloud during his execution.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In less than 48 hours, local death row inmate John Henry Ramirez will be executed by the state.

The 37-year-old was sentenced to death in 2008 for the fatal stabbing of Pablo Castro, a 45-year-old convivence store clerk, during a 2004 robbery spree in Corpus Christi.

3NEWS last spoke with Ramirez in 2011 to ask him how he felt about his impending execution.

"I've pictured myself strapped to that gurney and I picture like what I'm gonna say to his family and what I'm gonna say to my family," Ramirez said. "And then the warden starts the drug administration and then you start, your start feeling it and it starts taking effect and every time I do that I get 'aww man like anxious my heart starts racing.'"

It was back in March when the U.S. Supreme Court granted Ramirez's request for his pastor to place his hands on him and pray aloud during his execution.

Again, Ramirez will be executed on Wednesday.

