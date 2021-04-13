Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District will remove Johnson & Johnson vaccines from upcoming clinics. Here's what we know.

The vaccines will be removed from all clinics, health officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. is recommending a “pause” of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The Corpus Christi City-County Health Department will remove the vaccine from upcoming clinics, Health Director Annette Rodriguez said, until they get further direction from the state.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots were observed in the sinuses of the brain along with reduced platelet counts — making the usual treatment for blood clots, the blood thinner heparin, potentially “dangerous.”

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered.

In Corpus Christi, plans to put the J&J vaccine into arms were made for most every day this week.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for updates.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.