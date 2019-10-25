CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Join the fight to prevent domestic violence in the Coastal Bend tomorrow, October 26.

Multiple guest speakers including Nueces County Assistant District Attorney Matt Manning, the Department of Family and Protective Services, and 3News' very own John-Thomas Kobos will be in attendance.

Experts in the field of abuse will be addressing the need for awareness and a call to action for the community. This year an expert on strangulation will be the keynote speaker.

There will also be domestic violence survivors to actually share their stories and how our community can end abuse.

Judge Inna Klein says this is an event that you don't want to miss.

The summit will start at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow morning on the Del Mar West Campus inside the Emerging Technologies Center, Room 124AB. If you're interested in attending RSVP to the link on /

