The world famous Harlem Globetrotters held their 12th annual player draft Tuesday and drafted a Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi basketball player to their roster.

Guard Joseph Kilgore was one of five players selected to play as a Harlem Globetrotter others include Lou Dunbar II, Lili Thompson, Paul Pogba, and Thor Björnsson.

"The Globetrotters have always been open-minded about who plays for us, as well as who we select in our draft," said Sweet Lou Dunbar, who is also the Globetrotters' longtime director of player personnel. "Having exciting players who can electrify fans with their athletic ability is obviously great, but our players need to be more than that, too. This year's group of draftees fits the bill on what we look for."

While at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Kilgore became the 2018 national slam dunk champion during Final Four Weekend, finished third in the Southland Conference in scoring as a senior with 18.3 points per game.

Kilgore recorded the first triple-double in Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi in 2018, notching 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists against Houston Baptist. Kilgore notched his career high of 36 points against Houston Baptist on March 3.

Past draftees by the team have included future Globetrotters, as well as high-profile celebrities and sports figures who are examples of what the Harlem Globetrotters are all about – fun, entertaining, and family-friendly basketball.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII