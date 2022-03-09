Former Calallen ISD teacher Joseph Sandoval found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A former local teacher has been found guilty by a jury of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, according to officials with the 117th District Court.
Jurors will be back in the courtroom Wednesday to begin the punishment phase of the trial of Joseph Sandoval.
Sandoval, a Portland resident, was arrested by U.S. Marshals Task Force during a traffic stop in Taft in 2019 on a warrant out of Nueces County for sexual abuse of a child.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Port Aransas named one of the best beaches in the country; only Texas beach on the list
- 'Russian tanks are bombing our city': Ukrainian woman from Kharkiv speaks with 3News on what she and family are experiencing
- Corpus Christi favorite Nuevo Café closes, offers to sell famous Poblano Soup recipe
- Athletics program offers ways for homeschooled children to be involved in sports
- Vaping may be worse for your nose, throat than smoking cigarettes, new study shows
- Texas oil, gas industry sees 'unintentional' boost following Russian invasion of Ukraine
- 'Gender-affirming care is lifesaving': Texas mother, transgender son speak against Abbott, Paxton's gender-affirming directive
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.