Former Calallen ISD teacher Joseph Sandoval found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child

The child was under 14, according to court records.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A former local teacher has been found guilty by a jury of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, according to officials with the 117th District Court.

Jurors will be back in the courtroom Wednesday to begin the punishment phase of the trial of Joseph Sandoval.

Sandoval, a Portland resident, was arrested by U.S. Marshals Task Force during a traffic stop in Taft in 2019 on a warrant out of Nueces County for sexual abuse of a child.

