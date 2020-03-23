CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi beaches are starting to feel the effects of Texas Governor Greg Abbott's executive social gatherings of more than 10 people.

The Corpus Christi Police Department announced that the Zahn Road and Newport Pass Road entrances to access J.P. Luby Surf Park have been closed.

Meanwhile, on Monday the Padre Island National Seashore announced they will close the Malaquite Beach Campground until further notice.

Camping will still be allowed at the Bird Island Basin campground as well as the North and South beaches at the Padre Island National Seashore.

Those who do visit the beaches are encouraged by the National Park Service to maintain a safe distance from others to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

