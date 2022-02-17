Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales tests positive for COVID-19

Her office said she will continue to perform her duties remotely including Commissioners Court meetings and emergency management responsibilities.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from her office.

Judge Canales tested positive Thursday morning after experiencing mild symptoms after returning from a county business trip.

"She had not entered a county building since Friday, February 10, and no county employees were exposed to her while experiencing symptoms," the statement said.

Her office said she will continue to perform her duties remotely including Commissioners Court meetings and emergency management responsibilities.

We reported Wednesday that Canales was in Washington D.C. to try and secure funding for Nueces County. Canales was one of the speakers at a legislative conference put on by the National Association of Counties.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.