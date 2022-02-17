Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales tests positive for COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from her office.
Judge Canales tested positive Thursday morning after experiencing mild symptoms after returning from a county business trip.
"She had not entered a county building since Friday, February 10, and no county employees were exposed to her while experiencing symptoms," the statement said.
Her office said she will continue to perform her duties remotely including Commissioners Court meetings and emergency management responsibilities.
We reported Wednesday that Canales was in Washington D.C. to try and secure funding for Nueces County. Canales was one of the speakers at a legislative conference put on by the National Association of Counties.
