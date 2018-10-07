Corpus Christi (KIII news) — Justice of the Peace Robert "Bobby" Balderas is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with stage-four liver cancer.

Balderas, the Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1 Place 3, was diagnosed in early June. He has reportedly been hospitalized and falling into a coma over the last several days.

Earlier Tuesday the Nueces County Democratic Party released a statement saying Balderas had passed away. That statement turned out to be false, but Balderas' family did say the judge is very ill.

