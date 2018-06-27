A judge has called for a re-election in Kleberg County for the primary runoff election that took place on May 22.

The order is pending an agreement between the attorneys of candidate Ofelia Gutierrez and incumbent Esequiel "Cheque" De La Paz. Gutierrez filed a lawsuit against De La Paz in early June alleging that voter fraud occurred in the runoff election for Precinct 4 Kleberg County Justice of the Peace.

Visiting Judge Joel Johnson out of Sinton ruled that there was enough evidence of individuals voting in the election who did not reside within Precinct 4, so he threw out the votes and called for a new election.

Both Gutierrez's and De La Paz's attorneys must sign off on the agreement or decide if they need to conduct a new hearing.

