Judge Canales responds to recent mask order being lifted by Gov. Abbott

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, our Coastal Bend medical officials emphasized how closely they follow the CDC's recommendations on guidelines.

However, they say the new order from Governor Greg Abbott puts them in a bind when making suggestions for your health.

"Texas is giving us the ability to make our own personal choices and decisions, and that is the rule of law, and that's what we're going to follow," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said.

The new law bans local governments like Canales' office from enforcing masks in their buildings and public schools.

"There's no rule that says you can't wear a mask right voluntarily, so voluntarily, wear your mask if you're not fully vaccinated, and you cannot," she said. "And you're going to be in a congregate setting. I think that's the only fair thing to do and it's the right thing to do."

Canales talked with us about the conflicting guidelines between the CDC and Abbott's order. The CDC recommends only fully vaccinated people be able to drop the masks, while Abbott's order states:

"After June 4, no student. teacher, parent or other staff member or visitor can be required to wear a mask while on campus."

