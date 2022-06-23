Judge declares mistrial in murder charge against man accused of killing Brenda King in 2016

Police said DNA evidence linked two men to the crime, but the jury deadlocked in deliberations, causing a mistrial.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Nueces County jury could not decide whether to charge a man with the 2016 death of Brenda King, so Judge Missy Medary declared a mistrial on the murder count against Mike Alfaro.

Alfaro was found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

King's body was discovered on Slough Road in August of 2016, and according to court documents, DNA evidence tied two men to her death- Alfaro and Michael Morgan.

Morgan is expected to go on trial in July for his alleged role in the murder.

Following the discovery of King's body, two different neighbors found evidence in their backyards -- one found a .9mm gun and the other found a phone and a pair of gloves. After a thorough investigation, police determined that the victim was with Alfaro and Morgan on Aug. 15, 2016- the night before King's body was found.

Morgan told investigators that on the night of the murder, Alfaro and King were talking outside of King's truck when he heard the gun go off. After that, Alfaro allegedly got into King's truck with Morgan and drove away.

King's vehicle was found a short distance away, at Slough Road and Fred's Folly, on the same day that her body was found. Swabs were collected from the vehicle and according to police, they tested positive for Alfaro and Morgan's DNA, leading to their arrest.

3NEWS put together a timeline of events based on court documents leading up to the two men's arrests in 2019.

Aug. 15, 2016:

Brenda King, Mike Alfaro, and Michael Morgan are all driving in Brenda's truck. King and Alfaro get out of the car and Morgan hears gunshots go off. Alfaro jumps in the vehicle and, leaving King's body behind, the two men drive off.

Aug. 16, 2016:

A body is found in the 8000 block of Slough Road, near a 9mm Luger cartridge.

Officers discover Brenda King's vehicle at Slough Road and Fred's Folly, where a minor accident had been reported. King's ID is found inside the vehicle, along with a 9mm Luger cartridge and some blood on the driver's side step of the vehicle.

Officers are called to the 7500 block of Aborgine Street, about a half-mile from the location King's body was found, where a 9mm Smith & Wesson gun with feeling gold paint was discovered in a resident's backyard.

Officers are called to the 3900 block of Eucalyptus Drive, also about a half-mile from the location King's body was found, where a resident discovered a phone and two gloves while mowing his grass. One glove was blue and the other was clear, and upon inspecting the phone, the resident found text messages about narcotics and someone getting into a fight.

The body that was found on Slough Road is positively identified as King, who died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Aug. 23, 2016:

Michael Morgan is interviewed by police and tells them that he got into King's vehicle with Mike Alfaro on Aug. 15.

Sept. 7, 2016:

A witness tells police that the weapon used in the shooting belongs to Michael Morgan, who says it used to be his but that he gave it to Alfaro. He said that on the night of the shooting, Alfaro had the weapon.

Nov. 8, 2016:

Crime scene swabs from King's steering wheel, the gun and gloves, are sent to be tested.

Jan. 23, 2019:

A DNA report says Michael Morgan's DNA was found on items that were tested.

March 25, 2019:

A DNA reports says Mike Alfaro's DNA was found on items that were tested.

