Judge denied request by former owner of apartment complex to dismiss lawsuit filed by injured CCPD officer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A request to dismiss a lawsuit filed against the former owner of an apartment complex where an officer was shot back in August has been denied by a judge.

The lawsuit was filed by Corpus Christi Police Sr. Officer Manuel Dominguez who was shot multiple times while responding to a domestic disturbance at the former Watercolor Apartments off of Weber Road.

Among those listed in the suit includes the alleged shooter, Joshua Powell who is now behind bars and charged with attempted capital murder, but also the prior owner of the apartment complex where the shooting took place.

The lawsuit contends the shooting was not the first criminal activity at the complex and claims the prior and current owners knew or should have known of the violent and reckless nature of tenants and guests and never evicted them.

In a statement released to 3News, the law firm representing officer Dominguez said, "the Liles White law firm is honored to represent Officer Dominguez and other first responders and community servants. We are glad that Judge Vargas denied the motion to dismiss and allowed Officer Dominguez’s lawsuit to move forward against potentially responsible defendants, including the prior owners of this apartment complex with history of criminal activity. We look forward to a jury of Officer Dominguez’s peers deciding who was responsible for his injuries."