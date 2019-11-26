CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A judge has denied probation for a former Corpus Christi Police Department officer who was convicted of family violence.

Tommy Cabello was a 14-year veteran police officer found guilty of domestic violence and evidence tampering in July.

Judge Inna Klein Handed down the maximum punishment of ten years to Cabello.

In August, Cabello's attorney filed a motion to appeal the conviction and to request shock probation.

In shock probation, the court can choose to send a convicted felon to prison. After a certain period of time, the felon can be released and placed on probation and given community supervision for the rest of the sentence.

"I think he came up here today with more excuses. More untruths. Consistent with the way the trial went. I think one thing he does is he's always punching from the gutter," appointed prosecutor Raynaldo Pena said. "Pleased that he's going to be spending the better time for the next ten years in TDC.

Klein denied the shock probation, and Cabello will serve out his time in prison.

