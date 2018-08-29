CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — 148th District Court Judge Guy Williams provided an emotional address to the community Wednesday morning following his completion of inpatient therapy at a rehabilitation facility in Bandera, Texas.

Williams, who had been tied up in court while facing allegations of road rage, eventually placed himself in the care of Warrior's Heart, a treatment facility for those suffering with PTSD.

"It was not an easy thing to do, nor an easy thing to admit, that I have suffered from PTSD. I've suffered from PTSD for a very long time. The daily pain, anxiety, sleepless nights and trauma," Williams said.

Williams was acquitted recently of one count of road rage, and a second charge was dropped when a jury deadlocked. He announced in early August that he was checking himself in to the rehabilitation facility.

"The many scars I suffered are those you cannot see. Just like so many other veterans, we did not do it to talk about those experiences. I received a Purple Heart for wounds received in combat, and I still carry the piece of shrapnel in my chest from a hand grenade that exploded during an ambush in the jungle on our squad; but like so many others, the Purple Heart medal is just a symbol of the deep emotional and mental scars that each veteran carries on a daily basis -- unseen and misunderstood by those who have never served," Williams read from his statement Wednesday. "When I returned from combat I still suffered from hypervigilance and extreme exaggerated startle response, along with all the symptoms of PTSD: anger anxiety and depression. Like many veterans I tried to cope with this problem the best I could by working hard and trying to achieve the American Dream, but each day that dream returned to nightmare with sleepless nights, through reoccurring dreams of anxiety, depression, fear and anger."

"After finishing college, I worked for NCIS as a special agent. I suffered severe depression for years. I hid it from my coworkers by working 80 hours a week. Working hard kept me from thinking and facing my demons," Williams continued. "More than once I placed my service revolver in my mouth to put an end to my misery. Life was not worth living in my state of mind. The only thing that stopped me was the thought of leaving my daughter without a father. My daughter, in fact, saved my life."

