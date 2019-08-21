CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the new school year kicks off for many next Monday, Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Joe Benavides is expressing his goal for the new year -- to make sure students are attending class and continue to do so.

Judge Benavides said it is important for both parents and students to be held accountable when it comes to showing up for school. Both the child and parent are responsible for unexcused absences, even if the child is 16 years old and skips class without their parents knowing.

Last year, officials said when it comes to truancy rates and children staying out past curfew, Corpus Christi ranked third in the state.

Benavides said the most important thing to do is find preventative measures to help students. He said a major red flag to look out for when it comes to truancy is drugs.

"We can do many things in the court system to make sure parents understand their children need to be in school, from community service to fines," Benavides said. "We really don't want the kids or parents in the courtroom but as a last resort. That's what school systems do."

Benavides gives presentations to schools in his jurisdiction on a yearly basis. Before entering middle school, he warns students about things they may face including gangs, drugs, peer pressure and bullying. He advises them to report it if they see any of these things.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: