CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Courthouse is getting into the spirit and doing their part to raise awareness for breast cancer this month.

Many judges donned pink robes Monday and handed out stickers to everyone who walked into the courthouse. Judge Missy Medary of the 347th District Court said that since starting the event 10 years ago, breast cancer survivors have gone up to her and shared how being aware saved their life.

"If one person can find out something earlier rather than later, then this whole thing is worth it for all of us," Medary said.

Medary and the rest of her colleagues said they hope the talk of breast cancer and wearing pink proudly will encourage men and women in the Coastal Bend to get themselves checked regularly.

